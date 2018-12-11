  • CBS 62 Live Video

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (AP) – Experts say they’ve found no new cases of chronic wasting disease in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula after testing hundreds of dead deer during the hunting season.

The Daily News in Iron Mountain reports more than 750 deer heads were examined in a core surveillance area around Dickinson County. Hundreds more were checked in an area that extended into Marquette County.

Russ Mason, wildlife chief at the Department of Natural Resources, says assistance from hunters “has been outstanding.”

A doe tested positive in Dickinson County in October, a month before the traditional deer season. It was the first case in the Upper Peninsula.

Chronic wasting disease is a fatal neurological illness. It has been found in many counties in the Lower Peninsula.

