  • CBS 62 Live Video

    On Air Schedule:

    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMWho Wants to Be a Millionaire?
    3:30 PMFamily Feud
    View All Programs
Filed Under:2018, disease, Michigan, shrubs

PONTIAC (AP) — Officials say a fungal disease that attacks boxwood shrubs has been confirmed in suburban Detroit.

The Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development announced Tuesday that boxwood blight has been found in three Oakland County locations. The department says those include a landscape firm, a homeowner’s yard and in holiday wreaths being sold at a retail store.

The state says it’s the first time boxwood blight has been detected in Michigan.

Boxwood blight produces dark brown leaf spots and causes rapid defoliation that sometimes kills young boxwoods. It’s found in more than two dozen states. Boxwood blight affects all species of boxwood, but American boxwood and English boxwood are highly susceptible to the disease.

© 2018 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s