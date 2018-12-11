  • CBS 62 Live Video

    On Air Schedule:

    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMWho Wants to Be a Millionaire?
    3:30 PMFamily Feud
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Carol Burnett, Golden Globes, Hollywood Foreign Press Association

NEW YORK (AP) — The Golden Globe Awards will introduce a new TV special achievement trophy at next month’s telecast and name it after its first recipient — comedic icon Carol Burnett.
The Hollywood Foreign Press Association said Tuesday the Carol Burnett Award — the small-screen version of the group’s film counterpart, the Cecil B. DeMille Award — will annually honor someone “who has made outstanding contributions to television on or off the screen.”

gettyimages 692713210 e1544546023221 Golden Globes Announces Carol Burnett Award

Carol Burnett during AFI’s Conservatory Commencement Ceremony  (Photo by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images for AFI)

The first Carol Burnett Award will, fittingly, go to Burnett, a five-time Golden Globe winner who was the first woman to host a variety sketch show, “The Carol Burnett Show,” which ran for 11 years and received 25 Emmy Awards.
The 85-year-old Burnett will be on hand to accept her namesake award during the Jan. 6 ceremony, live on NBC.
In a statement, association President Meher Tatna hailed Burnett for breaking barriers while making us laugh. “We are profoundly grateful for her contributions to the entertainment industry and honored to celebrate her legacy forever at the Golden Globes,” she said.

gettyimages 52384447 Golden Globes Announces Carol Burnett Award

Harvey Korman, Lyle Waggoner, Tim Conway, Vicki Lawrence, Carol Burnett, and Designer Bob Mackie accept the Legend Award for “The Carol Burnett Show” (Photo by Vince Bucci/Getty Images)

In addition to her work on TV, theater and movies, Burnett has established several scholarships around the country, including the Carol Burnett Musical Theatre Competition at her alma mater, The University of California, and the Carrie Hamilton Foundation, to honor the memory of her daughter, who died in 2002.

gettyimages 80476025 Golden Globes Announces Carol Burnett Award

Carol Burnett poses with Tim Conway (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

The Globes are making another change this year: the actual award has been redesigned to be taller and heavier. The new design is two pounds heavier and nearly an inch taller and replaces the previous version’s marble base with an all-metal design. The iconic design of a globe wrapped in a film strip remains at the top.

gettyimages 85943048 Golden Globes Announces Carol Burnett Award

Carol Burnett and President George W. Bush at the Freedom Awards Ceremony November 9, 2005. (Photo by Douglas A. Sonders/Getty Images)

© 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s