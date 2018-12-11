  • CBS 62 Live Video

NEW YORK (AP) — Time magazine’s 2018 person of the year are the “guardians and the war on truth.”

 

gettyimages 1047468404 Guardians And War On Truth Times Person of the Year

(Photo by Chris McGrath/Getty Images)

 

The group is made up of four journalists and a newspaper that Time says “are representatives of a broader fight by countless others around the world.

 

gettyimages 99593502 Guardians And War On Truth Times Person of the Year

(Photo credit should read -/AFP/Getty Images)

 

Time’s editor-in-chief Edward Felsenthal made the announcement Tuesday on NBC’s “Today” show. The magazine recognizes the person or group of people who most influenced the news and the world “for better or for worse” during the past year.

 

gettyimages 931521420 Guardians And War On Truth Times Person of the Year

(Photo by Ben Gabbe/Getty Images for The Association of Magazine Media)

 

gettyimages 987486248 Guardians And War On Truth Times Person of the Year

(Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images)

 

The “guardians” are slain Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi; the Capital Gazette in Annapolis, Maryland, where five people were shot and killed at the newspaper’s offices in June; Philippine journalist Maria Ressa, who has been arrested; and two Reuters journalists detained in Myanmar for nearly a year, Wa Lone and Kyaw Soe Oo.

 

gettyimages 1070390944 Guardians And War On Truth Times Person of the Year

(Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images for CPJ)

 

 

gettyimages 1024240208 Guardians And War On Truth Times Person of the Year

(Photo by Ye Aung THU / AFP) (Photo credit should read YE AUNG THU/AFP/Getty Images)

 

 

© 2018 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

