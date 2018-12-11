Looking to satisfy your appetite for Lebanese fare?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top Lebanese spots around Dearborn, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to fulfill your urges.

1. La2 Mooshi Grill

PHOTO: JUNHO C./ YELP



Topping the list is La2 Mooshi Grill. Located at 7737 Wyoming Ave. in Aviation, the Brazilian, Lebanese and halal spot is the highest rated Lebanese restaurant in Dearborn, boasting 4.5 stars out of 96 reviews on Yelp.

This spot’s menu features a wide range of options, encompassing a combination of American, Brazilian and Mediterranean barbecue and grilled dishes, including lamb chops, beef kebabs and more. Those looking for lighter fare can also choose from a variety of soups, salads and sandwiches.

Yelper Shane D. wrote, “Lebanese/Brazilian fusion? Yes, please. … My girlfriend had the picanha. … I stuck with my personal favorite: cuts of skewered Arabic barbecue. I had several tawook skewers, a few beef kebabs, some kafta and some sojouk. Every skewer was cooked to perfection, and was served with a healthy portion of fries on the side. Excellent.”

2. Hamido

PHOTO: CHELSEA B./ YELP

Next up is Hemlock’s Hamido, situated at 13251 W. Warren Ave. With four stars out of 268 reviews on Yelp, the Lebanese spot has proven to be a local favorite.

This is Hamido’s second location, with the other being in Dearborn Heights. The Lebanese menu features breakfast items as well as traditional fare, including hummus, falafel and shawarma. The spot also offers “Hamido Special Plates,” which are platters designed for groups of two, three or five people.

Yelper Vednath P. reviewed Hamido on Oct. 5. He said, “Great falafel and the aroma can drag you in from a quarter of a mile away. The price is quite cheap and the place is packed with locals, so you can’t go wrong about it.”

3. Ollie’s Lebanese Cuisine

PHOTO: STACY H./ YELP

Henry Ford’s Ollie’s Lebanese Cuisine, located at 16351 Ford Road, Suite 100, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the Lebanese spot four stars out of 256 reviews.

This original Ollie’s location (the other is in Dearborn Heights) offers an authentic Middle Eastern menu, which the owners claim is comprised of recipes passed down from three generations. Look for vegetarian, seafood and meat entrees on the menu. Options include chicken kafta, hummus with sauteed meat and a number of combo and sampler plates.

Keith B., who dined there on Nov. 13, said, “Had dinner there tonight and the food was outstanding! I was greeted with a smile and great service throughout the meal. The sausage appetizer was full of flavor. Spicy, but that’s what made it good! Beef shish kebab with rice was cooked to perfection!”

4. Baba’s Grill

PHOTO: FARID S./ YELP



Baba’s Grill, a Lebanese and halal spot in Eastborn, is another much-loved go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 72 Yelp reviews. Head over to 13823 Michigan Ave. to see for yourself.

Open since 2015, Baba’s Grill offers an extensive line-up of Mediterranean and American menu items. Options include shish kebabs, lamb chops, fish & chips, burgers and sub sandwiches. The spot also offers catering for events or large groups.

Preston J., who reviewed it on Aug. 11, wrote, “Some of the best food I have ever had. The food here is a step above, and, with so many option for good food in Dearborn, this place stands out. … The prices are very fair considering how much food you’re given.”

5. L.A. Bistro

PHOTO: RAAD R./ YELP

Over in Morley, check out L.A. Bistro, which has earned four stars out of 197 reviews on Yelp. You can find the Italian, Mediterranean and Lebanese spot at 21928 Michigan Ave.

This family-owned eatery has been open since 2001. Look for traditional Mediterranean fare such as salad, pasta and pizza. The large menu also features steak, seafood, gourmet baguettes and sandwiches. (Check out L.A. Bistro’s full menu here.)

K.C. Z said, “Food is super good. Almond chicken is literally to die for and also a huge portion. (Enough for two to split, no problem). The mushroom ravioli appetizer is also really good.”

6. Rafic’s Falafel

PHOTO: AL P./ YELP



Last but not least, there’s Rafic’s Falafel, a Fordson favorite with four stars out of 79 reviews. Stop by 6905 Schaefer Road to hit up the Lebanese spot, which offers falafel and more, next time you’re looking to satisfy your cravings.

In addition to its namesake food, Rafic’s Falafel has an extensive menu that includes kebabs, shawarma, chicken, shrimp, salad and burgers. Look for the combos and family trays to get a full sample of what it offers. Combos include items like kebabs, tawook, falafel, hummus and more.

Yelper Rukshana M., who reviewed it on Oct. 20, said, “Amazing chicken wings and tenders. My whole family loves this place. Friendly customer services and tasty chicken with so much flavor.”

