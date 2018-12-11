  • CBS 62 Live Video

GRAND RAPIDS (AP) — A Michigan-based bar and restaurant chain plans to change the name of its “Crack Fries” in January to distance itself from a name associated with a drug epidemic.

A post on HopCat’s website by BarFly Ventures CEO Mark Gray says the recipe and ingredients of its seasoned fries will stay the same. He notes, however, the company’s “vision for creating an inclusive company … is not compatible” with the old name. A new name will be announced later.

Gray says HopCat picked the “Crack Fries” name more than a decade ago “as a reference to the addictive quality of the fries and their cracked pepper seasoning, without consideration for those the drug negatively affected.” Since then, HopCat has expanded further into the Midwest and the South.

Gray says the crack epidemic “is not funny and never was.”

