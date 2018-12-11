Comments
DETROIT (AP) – These Michigan lotteries were drawn Monday:
Lucky For Life
16-20-26-28-47, Lucky Ball: 16
Poker Lotto
AC-QH-AH-8H-9S
Midday Daily 3
5-2-1
Midday Daily 4
5-2-1-2
Daily 3
2-3-3
Daily 4
7-8-3-4
Fantasy 5
03-06-10-16-25
Estimated jackpot: $110,000
Keno
06-11-16-21-22-23-24-25-27-33-43-44-52-55-58-60-61-63-64-65-73-80
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: $245 million
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: $230 million
© 2018 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.