DETROIT (AP) – These Michigan lotteries were drawn Monday:

Lucky For Life

16-20-26-28-47, Lucky Ball: 16

Poker Lotto

AC-QH-AH-8H-9S

Midday Daily 3

5-2-1

Midday Daily 4

5-2-1-2

Daily 3

2-3-3

Daily 4

7-8-3-4

Fantasy 5

03-06-10-16-25

Estimated jackpot: $110,000

Keno

06-11-16-21-22-23-24-25-27-33-43-44-52-55-58-60-61-63-64-65-73-80

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $245 million

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: $230 million

© 2018 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

