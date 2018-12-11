SAN FRANCISCO (AP) Pinterest, a visual discovery engine, is a positive corner of the internet. Each month more than 250 million people around the world discover ideas to try across categories like travel, wellness, fashion, entertaining and more.

Today, Pinterest is announcing the official 100 Pinterest trends for 2019. These trends are what people all over the world are dreaming about for the year ahead—from everyday inspiration to the epic dreams-for-someday stuff.

Below is a peek at some of the trends we can expect to see everyone trying in 2019, according to Pinterest’s global data.

Travel: Off the beaten path

Zero waste travel means strategic and sustainable packing, eating and even hotel-ing.

means strategic and sustainable packing, eating and even hotel-ing. Surprise destination trips are all the rage. Gather a group, clear their calendars, keep the destination secret, and practice shouting “Surprise!”

Health and wellness: What comes naturally

Pronounced Be-koo-key-ol’, bakuchiol , the natural, gentler alternative to retinol, is the clear-skin choice among skincare buffs.

, the natural, gentler alternative to retinol, is the clear-skin choice among skincare buffs. Flexible bands that can strengthen your whole body? Band workouts are an irresistible way to exercise indoors.

Hobbies and interests: Do what you love

People are turning their passions into profits—from canning to DJing to online tutoring, side hustles are growing strong.

are growing strong. Body painting is a low-commitment way to try out a tat—so get some skin in the game!

Celebrations: Momentous moments

From impromptu picnics to mini getaways, mini moment celebrations prove that there is no moment too small to celebrate.

prove that there is no moment too small to celebrate. Keep the “party in the back” with a backyard wedding that is both cozy and cost-friendly.

Food: Veggie tables

Part paleo, part vegan, the pegan diet is taking root with people on the hunt for healthy habits.

is taking root with people on the hunt for healthy habits. Family-style grazing tables are a feast for the eyes, and an open invitation for everyone to dig in.

Home: Living color

People are painting their floor tiles in bold colors and mosaic patterns.

in bold colors and mosaic patterns. Embrace bold mustard yellow walls, or try out small accents for a colorful pop. It’s a must!

Men’s style: Old meets new

Carry the weight of just the essentials on one shoulder, sling-bags style.

Guys are looking classically cool around the clock with throwback vintage wristwatches.

Women’s style: Patterns of sustainability

From dashikis to cocktail dresses, African wax prints and kitenges look stunning on every continent.

look stunning on every continent. Searches for sustainable fashion are up. Rentable looks and recycled materials make for world-stopping looks that don’t punish the planet.

Beauty: Standout shine

The next big thing in fringes? Cropped bangs. In 2019, the just-above-brow crop is making the cut.

In 2019, the just-above-brow crop is making the cut. Wave goodbye to chipped nails! Powder dipping lasts longer than traditional gels, and is way easier to remove.

Kids and parenting: Modern family

Share the love! Toy-sharing subscriptions mean less waste, and offer kids a steady supply of new distractions.

mean less waste, and offer kids a steady supply of new distractions. Scavenger hunts bring the party to life, and help burn off all that sugar.

