  • CBS 62 Live Video

    On Air Schedule:

    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMWho Wants to Be a Millionaire?
    3:30 PMFamily Feud
    View All Programs
Filed Under:2018, offbeat, Pinterest, social media, Tech, Trends

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) Pinterest, a visual discovery engine, is a positive corner of the internet. Each month more than 250 million people around the world discover ideas to try across categories like travel, wellness, fashion, entertaining and more.

Today, Pinterest is announcing the official 100 Pinterest trends for 2019. These trends are what people all over the world are dreaming about for the year ahead—from everyday inspiration to the epic dreams-for-someday stuff.

Below is a peek at some of the trends we can expect to see everyone trying in 2019, according to Pinterest’s global data.

Travel: Off the beaten path

Health and wellness: What comes naturally

  • Pronounced Be-koo-key-ol’, bakuchiol, the natural, gentler alternative to retinol, is the clear-skin choice among skincare buffs.
  • Flexible bands that can strengthen your whole body? Band workouts are an irresistible way to exercise indoors.

Hobbies and interests: Do what you love

  • People are turning their passions into profits—from canning to DJing to online tutoring, side hustles are growing strong.
  • Body painting is a low-commitment way to try out a tat—so get some skin in the game!

Celebrations: Momentous moments

  • From impromptu picnics to mini getaways, mini moment celebrations prove that there is no moment too small to celebrate.
  • Keep the “party in the back” with a backyard wedding that is both cozy and cost-friendly.

Food: Veggie tables

Home: Living color

Men’s style: Old meets new

Women’s style: Patterns of sustainability

Beauty: Standout shine

  • The next big thing in fringes? Cropped bangs. In 2019, the just-above-brow crop is making the cut.
  • Wave goodbye to chipped nails! Powder dipping lasts longer than traditional gels, and is way easier to remove.

Kids and parenting: Modern family

Pinterest is a visual discovery engine. It’s where people go to discover and do what they love. What began as a tool to help people collect the things they were passionate about online, grew to a global platform where people get inspiration through shared interests, and find personalized answers to everyday questions like, “What should I cook?” and “What should I wear?” Today, +250 million people come to Pinterest every month to explore ideas across +175 billion saved ideas.

© 2018 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s