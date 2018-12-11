  • CBS 62 Live Video

Filed Under:2018, detroit, hate crime, murder

DETROIT (AP) — Authorities say the transgender status of a woman played a role in her fatal shooting in Detroit.

Albert Weathers of Sterling Heights was charged Monday with murder in the death of Kelly Stough, who was found dead on a Detroit street Friday.

The Wayne County prosecutor’s office says evidence about how Stough’s transgender status had a role will be presented in court. Spokeswoman Maria Miller declined further comment. A message seeking comment was left with Weathers’ lawyer.

Michigan’s next attorney general, Dana Nessel, says the case reflects the “excessive brutality” faced by members of Detroit’s transgender community. Nessel is president of Fair Michigan, a group committed to equal protection for gay, lesbian and transgender residents.

