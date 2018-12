LANSING (Patch) Michigan’s governor-elect Gretchen Whitmer will travel this week to Washington D.C. to meet with President Donald Trump, according to a report. She’ll join other newly-elected governors meeting with the president and plans to keep Michigan at the forefront of his decisions.

The Detroit Free press said the the meeting is described by the White House as a “discussion” and is on Trump’s schedule for Thursday afternoon.

