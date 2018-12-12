Filed Under:list, Movies, Screen Actors Guild Awards, television

WEST HOLLYWOOD, Calif. (AP) — A list of the nominees for the 25th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards, announced Wednesday in West Hollywood, California:

MOVIES
Actor: Christian Bale, “Vice”; Bradley Cooper, “A Star Is Born”; Rami Malek, “Bohemian Rhapsody”; Viggo Mortensen, “Green Book”; John David Washington, “BlacKkKlansman.”

GettyImages 1055566310 25th Annual SAG Awards List Of Nominees

Rami Malek (Photo by Steven Ferdman/Getty Images)

 

GettyImages 1060278620 25th Annual SAG Awards List Of Nominees

John David Washington  (Photo by Phillip Faraone/Getty Images)

 

Actress: Emily Blunt, “Mary Poppins Returns”; Glenn Close, “The Wife”; Olivia Colman, “The Favourite”; Lady Gaga, “A Star is Born”; Melissa McCarthy, “Can You Ever Forgive Me?

GettyImages 1071630340 25th Annual SAG Awards List Of Nominees

Emily Blunt (Photo by Kristy Sparow/Getty Images For Disney)

GettyImages 1063411022 25th Annual SAG Awards List Of Nominees

Melissa McCarthy (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Supporting Actor: Mahershala Ali, “Green Book”; Timothee Chalamet, “Beautiful Boy”; Adam Driver, “BlacKkKlansman”; Sam Elliott Driver, “A Star Is Born”; Richard E. Grant, “Can You Ever Forgive Me?”

GettyImages 1069017704 25th Annual SAG Awards List Of Nominees

 

GettyImages 1063563972 25th Annual SAG Awards List Of Nominees

Timothée Chalamet  (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images)

 

Supporting Actress: Amy Adams, “Vice”; Emily Blunt, “A Quiet Place”; Margot Robbie, “Mary, Queen of Scots”; Emma Stone, “The Favourite”; Rachel Weisz, “The Favourite”

GettyImages 1071233564 25th Annual SAG Awards List Of Nominees

Margot Robbie  (Photo by Chris J Ratcliffe/Getty Images)

 

GettyImages 1065598618 25th Annual SAG Awards List Of Nominees

Rachel Weisz (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for IFP)

Cast: “A Star is Born,” ”Black Panther,” ”BlacKkKlansman,” ”Bohemian Rhapsody,” ”Crazy Rich Asians.”

GettyImages 917913232 25th Annual SAG Awards List Of Nominees

‘Black Panther’ Director Ryan Coogler and actors Danai Gurira, Lupita Nyong’o and Michael B. Jordan (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SiriusXM)

 

GettyImages 1017177218 25th Annual SAG Awards List Of Nominees

‘Crazy Rich Asians’ castmembers Jimmy O. Yang, Henry Golding, Awkwafina, Michelle Yeoh, Kevin Kwan, Constance Wu and Ken Jeong (Photo by Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images for SiriusXM)

TELEVISION
Actor in a TV Movie or Miniseries: Antonio Banderas, “Genius: Picasso”; Darren Criss, “The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story”; Hugh Grant, “A Very English Scandal”; Anthony Hopkins, “King Lear”; Bill Pullman, “The Sinner.”

GettyImages 1045930578 25th Annual SAG Awards List Of Nominees

Antonio Banderas (Photo by Carlos Alvarez/Getty Images)

Actress in a TV Movie or Miniseries: Amy Adams, “Sharp “Objects”; Patricia Arquette, “Escape From Dannemora”; Patricia Clarkson, “Sharp Objects”; Penelope Cruz, “The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story”; Emma Stone, “Maniac.”

GettyImages 1065607114 25th Annual SAG Awards List Of Nominees

Patricia Clarkson (Photo by Jemal Countess/Getty Images for IFP)

Actor in a Drama Series: Jason Bateman, “Ozark”; Sterling K. Brown, “This Is Us”; Joseph Fiennes, “The Handmaid’s Tale”; John Krasinski, “Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan”; Bob Odenkirk, “Better Call Saul.”

GettyImages 1060871366 25th Annual SAG Awards List Of Nominees

Jason Bateman (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)

Actress in a Drama Series: Julia Garner, “Ozark”; Laura Linney, “Ozark”; Elisabeth Moss, “The Handmaid’s Tale”; Sandra Oh, “Killing Eve”; Robin Wright, “House of Cards.”

GettyImages 1046750500 25th Annual SAG Awards List Of Nominees

Elisabeth Moss (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

Actor in a Comedy Series: Alan Arkin, “The Kominsky Method”; Michael Douglas, “The Kominsky Method”; Bill Hader, “Barry”; Tony Shalhoub, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”; Henry Winkler, “Barry.”

GettyImages 1066070046 25th Annual SAG Awards List Of Nominees

Michael Douglas and Alan Arkin  (Photo by Rachel Murray/Getty Images for Netflix)

Actress in a Comedy Series: Alex Borstein, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”; Alison Brie, “GLOW”; Rachel Brosnahan, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”; Jane Fonda, “Grace and Frankie”; Lily Tomlin, “Grace and Frankie.”

GettyImages 1035137748 25th Annual SAG Awards List Of Nominees

Alison Brie  (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)

Ensemble in a Drama Series: “The Americans,” ”Better Call Saul,” ”The Handmaid’s Tale,” ”Ozark,” ”This Is Us.”

GettyImages 462502256 25th Annual SAG Awards List Of Nominees

‘Better Call Saul’ castmembers (L-R) Michael McKean, Michael Mando, Rhea Seehorn, Bob Odenkirk, Jonathan Banks and Patrick Fabian (Photo credit should read ROBYN BECK/AFP/Getty Images)

Ensemble in a Comedy Series: “Atlanta,” ”Barry,” ”GLOW,” ”The Kominsky Method,” ”The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.”

GettyImages 631254270 25th Annual SAG Awards List Of Nominees

Cast and crew of ‘Atlanta’ (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Life Achievement Award: Alan Alda

GettyImages 492408464 25th Annual SAG Awards List Of Nominees

Alan Alda (Photo by Matthew Eisman/Getty Images for Hamptons International Film Festival)

 

© 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s