LOS ANGELES (AP) — An auction of Marilyn Monroe memorabilia has earned more than $1.6 million, including $120,000 paid for a touring version of the actress’ iconic white dress from “The Seven Year Itch.”

 

Profiles in History on Wednesday morning announced the results of the “Essentially Marilyn” auction held Tuesday in Los Angeles.

 

The “Seven Year Itch” dress is a version of the one featured during the film’s infamous subway-grate scene that designer Bill Travilla, made for Monroe to use on tours and in exhibits.

 

A photograph that Monroe signed to 20th Century Fox executive Ben Lyon and says “you found me, named me, and believed in me” was sold for $45,000. Born Norma Jeane Mortenson, Monroe changed her name after coming to Hollywood.

 

