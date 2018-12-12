  • CBS 62 Live Video

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMThe Dr. Oz Show
    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMWho Wants to Be a Millionaire?
    View All Programs
Filed Under:lottery, Mega Millions

DETROIT (AP) – These Michigan lotteries were drawn Tuesday:

Poker Lotto

JH-KS-10C-6S-7S

Midday Daily 3

0-2-9

Midday Daily 4

4-1-8-8

Daily 3

5-0-4

Daily 4

5-5-1-6

Fantasy 5

03-12-19-28-36

Estimated jackpot: $118,000

Keno

01-09-14-15-20-24-28-34-38-39-42-53-56-57-59-61-66-76-77-78-79-80

Mega Millions

04-38-39-54-59, Mega Ball: 12, Megaplier: 2

Estimated jackpot: $245 million

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: $230 million

© 2018 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s