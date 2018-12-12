By Mickie McLeod

It’s a race to the finish! Next week is the finale, and it can be anyone’s game! But first, here’s what you missed on last nights episode of Survivor: David vs. Goliath:

This season, the votes have been up in the air through each Tribal Council. Especially last week, with Gabby going home after almost blindsiding her greatest ally, Christian. Christian is now at ease that he’s safe one more week, but he’s starting to realize where he stands with Nick, otherwise known as the former “Mason-Dixon” alliance.

Since Christian used his Hidden Immunity Idol on himself last week, that means another Idol is somewhere hidden in the woods once again. Nick, who’s found multiple Hidden Immunity Idols this season and currently has one, knows that the search party is about to explode. However, to make his chances better at finding the next Idol, he plays a trick on his tribe, so they can stop looking. Casually at camp, Nick secretly took parts of his previous Hidden Immunity Idol and clues to make his very own fake Idol. He then revealed to his tribe that he found another idol — lying to them straight to their face.

Everyone bought Nick’s act, besides… well, Davie. Davie’s a smart one in this game, and he knows Nick pretty well. He’s suspicious because Nick is his closest ally in the game, and Nick didn’t explain to him about this “Idol” at all. So, a sudden switch in the game happens, and now Davie is ready to take out Nick! He knows Nick is lying, and he feels betrayed by him. He knows it’s right to continue searching for Hidden Immunity Idol.

While searching at dark, Davie found a clue to the next Hidden Immunity Idol. The clue told him to make his way to the end of the beach where the merge feast was initially. So later in that day, while it was raining and everyone was hiding under shelter, Davie marched his way down to the end of the beach, finding the Hidden Immunity Idol. However, this Hidden Immunity Idol would only be effective at the next Tribal Council unless he took the chance to extend its life by playing the “Are you Feeling Lucky” game. Along with the Idol, was a flame and four pots. The pots on display represented this game. The game stated that if he chose the right pot, he’d be able to extend the life of the Idol. But if he didn’t, he would lose his vote at next Tribal Council. After debating vigorously, and even praying, Davie took a sign from God, and he didn’t play the game. This means Davie must play his newly found Idol on himself at the next Tribal Council.

Reward Challenge

A lot was at stake for this Reward Challenge — a helicopter ride to the Maya Beach Club in Fiji, with access to the entire menu. The person who wins will truly feel, “Refreshed. Rejuvenated. & Refueled.”

On “go,” the remaining seven castaways battled it out for this luxurious reward by being attached to a rope, hopping through obstacles, and lastly, knocking off blocks with sandbags. First, the castaways would have to retrieve as much rope so they can reach their last obstacle of knocking off their blocks. If they didn’t gather enough rope, they’d have to go back. This challenge was a close one — but don’t worry about Mike or Christian, because (probably for good reasons) the cameras didn’t show them at all.

It was between Davie and Nick at the end — and Davie won. Davie got to choose two people to join him on this challenge. Knowing who he picks is crucial to advance his game, he first chose Nick to join him, claiming that he needed to “repay” him because of the last Family Visit Reward. While Davie was debating on who else to invite, Angelina interrupts his thought process and pleads to him that she deserves to go on this Reward as well. The pleading didn’t work for her though, and Davie decides to take Kara, someone he feels he can trust.

At the Reward, Nick doesn’t know that Davie is feeling bitter towards him. He brought Nick on the challenge to hide the fact that he’s about to “slit his throat” later in the game. At one point, when Nick wasn’t around, Davie even fills Kara in on his master plan. She’s also ready to be part of the “blind-side” that’s about to happen to Nick’s game.

Back at camp, Angelina isn’t thrilled about Davie rejecting her plead. She’s bitter and wants revenge. She’s onto how smart Davie is playing, and is certainly keeping her eye out on him. For once this season, I agree with Angelina’s thought process.

Individual Immunity Challenge

BACK UP FOR GRABS! The seven castaways were competing for a one in six shot for the million dollar prize and title of “Sole Survivor.”

Once again, the castaways had to challenge themselves to balance the longest. Each player had to stand on a small perch while holding a flat board and balancing moving balls. If they dropped their balls or step off their perch, they’re out! & This didn’t look easy…

Through multiple rounds, the castaways had to add another ball. The challenge reached the third and final level, as they had to balance three balls total. In the end, it was between Alison and Mike, and Mike won his first Individual Immunity!

Tribal Council

Now that he feels more secure with his Immunity, Mike is ready to make big moves. Despite the talk about blindsiding Nick, Mike is confident it’s time to vote out Christian. He knows that Nick is a great player, but recognizes how big of a threat Christian is in the game.

Meanwhile, after rallying up people to vote for Nick, Davie gets the time to catch up with him. Within their conversation, Nick reveals to Davie that he was lying about finding another Idol after all. Davie’s surprised because he thought Nick purposely left him out. Now that Nick came clean about his lie, Davie doesn’t want to vote him out anymore!

Yes, things are getting hectic at camp — and us at home watching are loving it!

Mike wants Christian out. Nick wants Alison out. Kara and Christian want Nick out. So many things are going on, and the votes can lay anywhere. But it was Mike who stirred things up even more and told Nick about Davie’s original backstabbing plan. Nick was shocked that Davie was attempting to flip, especially since he took him on the Reward Challenge.

At Tribal Council, no one was feeling at ease. Davie used his newly found Idol on himself, followed by Nick using his last Idol as well. But before Nick used his real Idol, he wanted to “get a read” on people by presenting his fake Idol first. Because he felt unease by their reactions, and by Davie’s previous plan, Nick continued to use the real Idol on himself.

But, it didn’t matter anyway. No one voted for Nick after all. The votes were between Davie (which didn’t count), Alison and Christian. And after dodging multiple votes against him (18 to be exact this season), Christian was finally voted off of Survivor: David vs. Goliath.

In a single season, Christian received 18 votes against him! That’s quite impressive. Especially considering the highest amount is 19 votes cast towards Laura in Survivor: Blood vs. Water.

I enjoyed Christian’s character from the start! He’s very likable, but if you think about it — he didn’t make that many moves. Think about how many Davie and Nick are making! I can’t wait to see how it all goes down next week on the finale of Survivor: David Vs. Goliath. Tweet me @mickcloudy with your predictions!

Don’t miss the Season Finale of Survivor: David vs. Goliath! NEXT WEDNESDAY at 8/7c on CBS!