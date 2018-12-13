(CBS Detroit) – Dozens of institutions across metro Detroit and around the country have received email threats Thursday afternoon, prompting evacuations and sweeps of buildings.
The Farmington Hills Police issued a statement early Thursday afternoon that they are “Investigating numerous reports of threats to local businesses via email demanding $20,000 to be made by Bitcoin.”
Officials report that these messages are part of an ongoing nationwide fraud.
At this time the threats appear to be a hoax.
Farmington Hills Police state that “If you receive a threatening email requesting payment of any kind do not respond and contact your local police department.”
