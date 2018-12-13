(CBS Detroit) – Dozens of institutions across metro Detroit and around the country have received email threats Thursday afternoon, prompting evacuations and sweeps of buildings.

The Farmington Hills Police issued a statement early Thursday afternoon that they are “Investigating numerous reports of threats to local businesses via email demanding $20,000 to be made by Bitcoin.”

Officials report that these messages are part of an ongoing nationwide fraud.

We are aware of recent bomb threats made in cities around the country & remain in touch w/ our law enforcement partners to provide assistance. As always, we encourage the public to remain vigilant & to report suspicious activities that could represent a threat to public safety. — ATF HQ (@ATFHQ) December 13, 2018

At this time the threats appear to be a hoax.

Farmington Hills Police state that “If you receive a threatening email requesting payment of any kind do not respond and contact your local police department.”

