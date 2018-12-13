Filed Under:2018, Bitcoin, bomb threats, email, Michigan, Trending, US

(CBS Detroit) – Dozens of institutions across metro Detroit and around the country have received email threats Thursday afternoon, prompting evacuations and sweeps of buildings.

The Farmington Hills Police issued a statement early Thursday afternoon that they are “Investigating numerous reports of threats to local businesses via email demanding $20,000 to be made by Bitcoin.”

Officials report that these messages are part of an ongoing nationwide fraud.

At this time the threats appear to be a hoax.

Farmington Hills Police state that “If you receive a threatening email requesting payment of any kind do not respond and contact your local police department.”

© 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s