DETROIT (AP) — Federal prosecutors in Detroit are seeking nearly 11 years in prison for a man convicted of sexually assaulting a sleeping woman while he sat next to his wife during a commercial flight.

Prabhu Ramamoorthy is expected in federal court Thursday in Detroit. He was jailed after being accused of molesting a woman with his hands while she slept on an overnight flight from Las Vegas to Detroit in January.

Ramamoorthy was in a middle seat sitting next to the victim, and his wife was sitting next to the aisle. Prosecutors called it a “brazen” assault.

Defense attorneys are seeking a prison term of less than 10 years, arguing Ramamoorthy’s “life as he knew it is over.”

Ramamoorthy had been in the U.S. on a work visa. He’ll eventually be deported to India because of the conviction.

