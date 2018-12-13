Comments
DETROIT (AP) – These Michigan lotteries were drawn Wednesday:
Classic Lotto 47
03-06-15-20-21-46
Estimated jackpot: $3.5 million
Poker Lotto
4D-8D-6H-2S-10S
Midday Daily 3
8-0-6
Midday Daily 4
0-2-9-1
Daily 3
3-6-4
Daily 4
7-6-4-9
Fantasy 5
02-06-09-12-16
Estimated jackpot: $100,000
Keno
04-06-10-13-14-17-19-23-32-40-45-50-52-53-61-63-64-72-73-75-77-80
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: $262 million
Powerball
04-09-21-29-64, Powerball: 26, Power Play: 2
Estimated jackpot: $230 million
© 2018 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.