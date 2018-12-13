  • CBS 62 Live Video

DETROIT (AP) – These Michigan lotteries were drawn Wednesday:

Classic Lotto 47

03-06-15-20-21-46

Estimated jackpot: $3.5 million

Poker Lotto

4D-8D-6H-2S-10S

Midday Daily 3

8-0-6

Midday Daily 4

0-2-9-1

Daily 3

3-6-4

Daily 4

7-6-4-9

Fantasy 5

02-06-09-12-16

Estimated jackpot: $100,000

Keno

04-06-10-13-14-17-19-23-32-40-45-50-52-53-61-63-64-72-73-75-77-80

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $262 million

Powerball

04-09-21-29-64, Powerball: 26, Power Play: 2

Estimated jackpot: $230 million

