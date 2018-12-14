Detroit (CBS Detroit) – Several major sports and entertainment venues in Detroit have been classified as “Storm Ready” by the National Weather Service, and Detroit is setting the standard across the nation. So what does this mean for Metro-Detroiters? It means the venues are now certified to spot, report and prepare for a wide range of weather conditions. At Little Caesers Arena there’s an entire team of people behind the scenes working in a command center to make sure that you are Storm Ready.

“Little Caesers Arena is the only arena in the United States that is DHS (Department of Homeland Security) Safety Act Certified, and Storm Ready has a direct connection to that,” explains Richard Fenton, Vice President of Corporate Security at Ilitch Holdings. “Once you receive that certification you have to demonstrate continuous compliance, but continuous improvement.”

So how exactly do you become Storm Ready? “Storm Ready is a process you go through at the National Weather Service and includes severe weather planning and emergency planning that includes evacuation and shelter”

“You have to establish ways to get Weather Service warning information, radar data, and to be able to deciminate that information to your own community” adds Richard Pollman, Meteorologist at the National Weather Center “Also to develop a hazardous weather plan to make sure those warning systems are working, and an outreach plan that talks about weather preparedness.”

So the next time you head downtown to catch a game or a show, don’t worry…you’ll be Storm Ready!

