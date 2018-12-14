DETROIT — Officials have confirmed that two court buildings in Downtown Detroit have received bomb threats Friday morning, according to reports.

The Frank Murphy Hall of Justice is on lockdown, according to authorities and the 36th District Court has been evacuated.

Dozens of bomb threats are have been reported across the country at news outlets, government buildings, banks, libraries, schools and other businesses across the country since Thursday afternoon, including around metro Detroit.

In downtown Detroit, the Guardian Building at 500 Griswold Street and the Wayne County Treasurer’s Office at 400 Monroe Street received bomb threats Thursday.

