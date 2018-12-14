Filed Under:2018, roseville, shooting

ROSEVILLE (AP) — Authorities say a 4-year-old boy has died after being shot at a home in Roseville.

Roseville police Chief James Berlin says the circumstances of the Friday morning shooting were under investigation and authorities were working to determine whether the wound was self-inflicted.

Police say the child was pronounced dead after being taken from the scene to a hospital. The name of the child wasn’t immediately released.

© 2018 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. 

