NEW YORK (AP) —Nude pictures, materials and arranged meeting spell the end for Disney Channel star.
Disney Channel actor Stoney Westmoreland has been fired after he was arrested in Salt Lake City for allegedly attempting to have a sexual relationship with an online acquaintance he believed was 13 years old.
GettyImages 922435354

NEW YORK, NY – FEBRUARY 21: (L-R) Sofia Wylie, Joshua Rush, Lilan Bowden and Peyton Lee at Build attend Build Series to discuss 'Andi Mack' Build Studio on February 21, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images)

In a statement Saturday, Disney announced that the 48-year-old Westmoreland had been dropped from the sitcom “Andi Mack,” on which he plays the grandfather of the teen-age title character. The show films in Utah.
Salt Lake police detective Greg Wilking told The Associated Press that Westmoreland was on his way to what he believed would be a sexual encounter when he was arrested Friday and charged with enticing a minor and sending inappropriate materials, including nude images. A message left with Westmoreland’s agent, Mitchell Stubbs, was not immediately returned.
GettyImages 84216061

LOS ANGELES, CA – JANUARY 08: The cast of "Breaking Bad" speak during the AMC portion of the 2009 Winter Television Critics Association Press Tour at the Universal Hilton Hotel on January 8, 2009 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)

 

Westmoreland’s other acting credits include “Scandal” and “Breaking Bad.”
