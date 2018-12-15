DEARBORN, Mich. (AP) — “Freedom” is the theme for February’s Black History Month for the Detroit-area storytelling series.

The series, Hikayat: Freedom Stories , is accepting 150-word story summaries through Friday. Some of the ideas to be explored are the personal meaning of freedom and how individuals learned about it and what they freed themselves from.

Those selected will receive coaching and have the opportunity to present on Feb. 1 at the Arab American National Museum in Dearborn. The museum is working on the program with The Secret Society of Twisted Storytellers.

“Hikayat” is Arabic for “stories.”

