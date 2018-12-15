EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Victims of Larry Nassar to display various items of support at Michigan State University Museum.
CHARLOTTE, MI – FEBRUARY 05: Larry Nassar sits in court listening to statements before being sentenced by Judge Janice Cunningham for three counts of criminal sexual assault in Eaton County Circuit Court on February 5, 2018 in Charlotte, Michigan. Nassar has been accused of sexually assaulting more than 150 girls and young women while he was a physician for USA Gymnastics and Michigan State University. Cunningham sentenced Nassar to 40 to 125 years in prison. He is currently serving a 60-year sentence in federal prison for possession of child pornography. Last month a judge in Ingham County, Michigan sentenced Nassar to an 40 to 175 years in prison after he plead guilty to sexually assaulting seven girls. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)
Hundreds of women who say they were sexually assaulted by now-imprisoned former sports doctor Larry Nassar will be featured in the new exhibit.
CHARLOTTE, MI – FEBRUARY 05: Rachael Denhollander, who was sexually abused by Larry Nassar beginning when she was 15-years-old, speaks to the press after Nassar’s sentencing hearing in Eaton County Circuit Court on February 5, 2018 in Charlotte, Michigan. Nassar has been accused of sexually assaulting more than 150 girls and young women while he was a physician for USA Gymnastics and Michigan State University. At the hearing Nassar was sentenced to 40 to 125 years in prison. He is currently serving a 60-year sentence in federal prison for possession of child pornography. Last month a judge in Ingham County, Michigan sentenced Nassar to 40 to 175 years in prison after he plead guilty to sexually assaulting seven girls. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)
The “Finding Our Voice: Sister Survivors Speak” exhibition will feature teal bows that were tied to trees around campus as a reminder of the survivors, WKAR-AM reported. Teal represents support for sexual assault survivors.
Valerie von Frank, the mother of one of Nassar’s victims, began the teal ribbon initiative with the goal of honoring her daughter and other survivors. She worked with the museum to preserve the bows after moths began to infest the ribbons, The Detroit News reported.
LANSING, MI – JANUARY 17: With her husband by her side, Chelsea Williams delivers a victim impact statement at the sentencing hearing for Larry Nassar who has been accused of molesting more than 100 girls while he was a physician for USA Gymnastics and Michigan State University, where he had his sports-medicine practice on January 17, 2018 in Lansing, Michigan. Nassar has pleaded guilty in Ingham County, Michigan, to sexually assaulting seven girls, but the judge is allowing all his accusers to speak. Nassar is currently serving a 60-year sentence in federal prison for possession of child pornography. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)
The nine-month exhibit will also display poetry, signs, T-shirts and other teal items Nassar victims and their supporters adopted as the community dealt with the scandal’s fallout. Nassar was sentenced to decades in prison after hundreds of girls and women said he sexually molested them under the guise that it was medical treatment, including while he worked for Michigan State and Indianapolis-based USA Gymnastics, which trains Olympians.
Alexis Moore,a victim of former USA Gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar, gives her victim impact statement during his sentencing hearing in Lansing, Michigan, January 16, 2018.
Victims of sexual abuse by Nassar delivered gut-wrenching emotional testimony at the court hearing which could see him sentenced to prison for life. Nassar has been accused of molesting more than 100 female athletes during the three decades he worked with USA Gymnastics and at Michigan State University. / AFP PHOTO / Geoff Robins (Photo credit should read GEOFF ROBINS/AFP/Getty Images)
“Museums exist as temples of memory, reminding us of the best and worst of what humanity is capable of,” said Mark Auslander, the museum’s director. “This just seemed to be part of our mission.”
Museum officials hope the exhibit will encourage the community to get involved in social justice issues.
LANSING, MI – JANUARY 16: Jade Capua gives a victims impact statement at the sentencing of Larry Nassar who has been accused of molesting about 100 girls while he was a physician for USA Gymnastics and Michigan State University, where he had his sports-medicine practice on January 16, 2018 in Lansing, Michigan. Nassar has pleaded guilty in Ingham County, Michigan, to sexually assaulting seven girls, but the judge is allowing all his accusers to speak. Nassar is currently serving a 60-year sentence in federal prison for possession of child pornography. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)
“Some of the messages the exhibit will address are that for survivors, you are not alone,” said Mary Worrall, the museum’s curator of textiles and social justice. “For general visitors, to say that sexual assault has no boundaries and that the impact of sexual assault lasts forever and words can hurt or heal.”
Amanda Cormier, a survivor who works at a museum in Tennessee, said she believes the exhibit will be powerful for everyone who visits.
Larissa Boyce (L), Alexis Alvarado, (2nd L) Christine Harrison (2nd R) and Jessica Smith who were victimized by former Michigan State University and USA Gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar pose after a hearing at Ingham County Circuit Court on November 22, 2017 in Lansing, Michigan.
Former USA Gymnastics team doctor Lawrence (Larry) Nassar, accused of molesting dozens of female athletes over several decades, on Wednesday pleaded guilty to multiple counts of criminal sexual conduct. Nassar — who was involved with USA Gymnastics for nearly three decades and worked with the country’s gymnasts at four separate Olympic Games — could face at least 25 years in prison on the charges brought in Michigan.
/ AFP PHOTO / JEFF KOWALSKY (Photo credit should read JEFF KOWALSKY/AFP/Getty Images)
“We have really become aware that there are a lot of other survivors in the community that weren’t able to have the same outward voice that we were able to have,” she said. “This is a reminder that there is support for others in the community, and allows others to speak out and share their pain and tell their stories.”
The exhibit will open in April during Sexual Assault Awareness Month.
© 2018 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.