Filed Under:Buffalo Bills, Detroit Lions, Matt Prater, statistics
GettyImages 1074137384 Lions Stats Vs Bills

BUFFALO, NY – DECEMBER 16: Head coach Matt Patricia of the Detroit Lions looks on from the sideline during NFL game action against the Buffalo Bills at New Era Field on December 16, 2018 in Buffalo, New York. (Photo by Tom Szczerbowski/Getty Images)

Detroit 0 13 0 0—13
Buffalo 0 7 0 7—14

Second Quarter
Det_A.Jones 4 pass from Stafford (pass failed), 10:45.

Buf_Allen 3 run (Hauschka kick), 7:55.

Det_Zenner 1 run (Prater kick), 3:46.

Fourth Quarter
Buf_Foster 42 pass from Allen (Hauschka kick), 10:26.

A_59,110.

GettyImages 1074138574 Lions Stats Vs Bills

BUFFALO, NY – DECEMBER 16: Kenny Golladay #19 of the Detroit Lions catches a pass in the second quarter during NFL game as TreDavious White #27 of the Buffalo Bills defends at New Era Field on December 16, 2018 in Buffalo, New York. (Photo by Tom Szczerbowski/Getty Images)

Det Buf
First downs 14 20
Total Net Yards 313 312
Rushes-yards 26-105 37-117
Passing 208 195
Punt Returns 2-12 3-11
Kickoff Returns 1-20 2-29
Interceptions Ret. 0-0 0-0
Comp-Att-Int 22-29-0 13-26-0
Sacked-Yards Lost 0-0 1-9
Punts 7-45.3 6-40.8
Fumbles-Lost 0-0 1-0
Penalties-Yards 4-81 3-20
Time of Possession 28:54 31:06

 

GettyImages 1074137542 Lions Stats Vs Bills

ORCHARD PARK, NY – DECEMBER 16: Matthew Stafford #9 of the Detroit Lions instructs his teammates from the line of scrimmage during the second half against the Buffalo Bills at New Era Field on December 16, 2018 in Orchard Park, New York. Buffalo defeats Detroit 14-13. (Photo by Brett Carlsen/Getty Images)

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Detroit, Riddick 8-47, Zenner 10-45, Blount 7-9, Powell 1-4. Buffalo, K.Ford 14-46, M.Murphy 11-35, Allen 9-16, DiMarco 1-9, McCloud 1-7, McKenzie 1-4.PASSING_Detroit, Stafford 22-29-0-208. Buffalo, Allen 13-26-0-204.

RECEIVING_Detroit, Golladay 7-146, Toilolo 4-28, Powell 3-11, Zenner 3-0, A.Jones 2-9, Riddick 2-9, T.Jones 1-5. Buffalo, McKenzie 6-53, Foster 4-108, Croom 1-25, Z.Jones 1-11, K.Ford 1-7.

 

GettyImages 1074137554 Lions Stats Vs Bills

ORCHARD PARK, NY – DECEMBER 16: Matt Prater #5 of the Detroit Lions kicks a missed field goal attempt during the fourth quarter against the Buffalo Bills at New Era Field on December 16, 2018 in Orchard Park, New York. Buffalo defeats Detroit 14-13. (Photo by Brett Carlsen/Getty Images)

MISSED FIELD GOALS_Detroit, Prater 48. 

© 2018 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s