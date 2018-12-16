|
|Det
|Buf
|First downs
|14
|20
|Total Net Yards
|313
|312
|Rushes-yards
|26-105
|37-117
|Passing
|208
|195
|Punt Returns
|2-12
|3-11
|Kickoff Returns
|1-20
|2-29
|Interceptions Ret.
|0-0
|0-0
|Comp-Att-Int
|22-29-0
|13-26-0
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|0-0
|1-9
|Punts
|7-45.3
|6-40.8
|Fumbles-Lost
|0-0
|1-0
|Penalties-Yards
|4-81
|3-20
|Time of Possession
|28:54
|31:06
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
ORCHARD PARK, NY – DECEMBER 16: Matthew Stafford #9 of the Detroit Lions instructs his teammates from the line of scrimmage during the second half against the Buffalo Bills at New Era Field on December 16, 2018 in Orchard Park, New York. Buffalo defeats Detroit 14-13. (Photo by Brett Carlsen/Getty Images)
RUSHING_Detroit, Riddick 8-47, Zenner 10-45, Blount 7-9, Powell 1-4. Buffalo, K.Ford 14-46, M.Murphy 11-35, Allen 9-16, DiMarco 1-9, McCloud 1-7, McKenzie 1-4.PASSING_Detroit, Stafford 22-29-0-208. Buffalo, Allen 13-26-0-204.
RECEIVING_Detroit, Golladay 7-146, Toilolo 4-28, Powell 3-11, Zenner 3-0, A.Jones 2-9, Riddick 2-9, T.Jones 1-5. Buffalo, McKenzie 6-53, Foster 4-108, Croom 1-25, Z.Jones 1-11, K.Ford 1-7.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_Detroit, Prater 48.
ORCHARD PARK, NY – DECEMBER 16: Matt Prater #5 of the Detroit Lions kicks a missed field goal attempt during the fourth quarter against the Buffalo Bills at New Era Field on December 16, 2018 in Orchard Park, New York. Buffalo defeats Detroit 14-13. (Photo by Brett Carlsen/Getty Images)
