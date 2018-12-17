  • CBS 62 Live Video

    On Air Schedule:

    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMWho Wants to Be a Millionaire?
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    View All Programs
Filed Under:2018, controversial, Michigan, talker

TEMPERANCE (CBS Detroit/AP) — A Michigan priest is under fire after condemning suicide at a teenagers funeral.

The Catholic Archdiocese of Detroit says it regrets that a priest officiating at a teen’s funeral questioned whether he would get to heaven after killing himself.

S103088374 1 Catholic Priest Criticizes Teen Who Killed Himself At Funeral

Maison Hullibarger was a straight-A student and a freshman at the University of Toledo, his family said. The 18-year-old took his own life.

TRENDING: Snyder Signs Bills To Delay, Scale Back Minimum Wage And Paid Sick Leave

Maison Hullibarger’s father tells the Detroit Free Press that he asked the priest to stop talking during the Dec. 8 funeral Mass. But Jeff Hullibarger says the Rev. Don LaCuesta continued giving a critical sermon at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church in Temperance.

Hullibarger says some mourners left the church crying.

The archdiocese released a statement Thursday saying it’s sorry that an “unbearable situation was made even more difficult.” The archdiocese says LaCuesta will not preach at funerals “for the foreseeable future.”

Eighteen-year-old Maison died on Dec. 4. He was an athlete and honors student.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s