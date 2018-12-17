  • CBS 62 Live Video

    On Air Schedule:

    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMWho Wants to Be a Millionaire?
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    View All Programs
Filed Under:2018, arab national museum, Black History Month, Dearborn

DEARBORN (CBS Detroit/AP) — Organizers of a storytelling series during February’s Black History Month are seeking submissions focused on the theme of freedom.

GettyImages 52763968 Dearborn Storytelling Series Seeks Entries About Freedom

DEARBORN, MI – MAY 5: A man looks out a window under a map at the new Arab American National Museum is ready for the grand opening May 5, 2005 in Dearborn, Michigan. (Photo by Bill Pugliano/Getty Images)

The series, Hikayat: Freedom Stories , is accepting 150-word story summaries through Friday. Some of the ideas to be explored are the personal meaning of freedom and how individuals learned about it and what they freed themselves from.

Those selected will receive coaching and have the opportunity to present on Feb. 1 at the Arab American National Museum in Dearborn. The museum is working on the program with The Secret Society of Twisted Storytellers.

“Hikayat” is Arabic for “stories.”

© 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this report.           

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s