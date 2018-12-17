Filed Under:Geoffrey Rush, sexual misconduct, The Diary of a Madman, Yael Stone

NEW YORK (AP) —  Actress Yael Stone from “Orange Is the New Black” has alleged that while starring in “The Diary of a Madman” with Geoffrey Rush in 2010, the actor engaged in sexually inappropriate behavior with her.

Speaking to The New York Times , the 33-year-old said Rush danced naked in front of her in their dressing room, used a mirror to watch her while she showered and sent her occasionally erotic texts.

Stone said she “enthusiastically and willingly” replied to the texts from her fellow Australian actor when she was 25 and he was 59.

“I was so flattered that someone like that would spend their time texting me into the very early hours of the morning,” she said. “Gradually the text messages became more sexual in nature, but always encased in this very highfalutin intellectual language.”
“I’m embarrassed by the ways I participated,” Stone said. “I certainly wouldn’t engage as the person I am now in the way I did when I was 25.”

Stone said she was trying to manage “uncomfortable moments” without offending the star.

In a statement , Rush said the allegations “are incorrect and in some instances have been taken completely out of context.”
“However, clearly Yael has been upset on occasion by the spirited enthusiasm I generally bring to my work. I sincerely and deeply regret if I have caused her any distress. This, most certainly, has never been my intention,” Rush said. A representative for Stone referred The Associated Press to her original comments. A Rush representative did not return an email seeking additional comments Monday morning.

The allegations came as Rush awaited a verdict in a defamation lawsuit that he filed in Australia. Rush sued the Daily Telegraph’s publisher, Nationwide News, and a journalist over two articles and a newspaper poster published in 2017. They related to a report he behaved inappropriately toward a co-star during a Sydney Theatre Company production of King Lear in 2015 and 2016.

The Academy Award-winning actor denied the allegation.  A judge is expected to issue a ruling next year.

