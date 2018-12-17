ROSEVILLE (CBS Detroit/AP) — A Wisconsin man has been charged with second-degree child abuse in the shooting death of his 4-year-old son in Roseville.

Police say 27-year-old Gary Chang of Sheboygan, Wisconsin, left a semiautomatic handgun unsecured in a house in Roseville and one of the boy’s siblings picked it up and shot the child Friday morning in the home’s basement.

The boy was pronounced dead at a hospital.

Roseville Deputy Police Chief Donald Glandon says five or six children were in the house at the time of the shooting and investigators were still working to determine who pulled the trigger.

Chang was arraigned Friday on one count of second-degree child abuse. His bond was set at $150,000, with his next court hearing set for Dec. 26.

© 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this report.