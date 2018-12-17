  • CBS 62 Live Video

    On Air Schedule:

    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    01:37 AMImpractical Jokers
    02:07 AMComics Unleashed
    02:37 AMThe King of Queens
    03:07 AMPaid Program
    View All Programs
Filed Under:lottery, Mega Millions

DETROIT (AP) – These Michigan lotteries were drawn Monday:

Poker Lotto

JH-2C-4C-6C-2S

Midday Daily 3

2-1-0

Midday Daily 4

6-7-1-7

Daily 3

4-6-8

Daily 4

8-3-1-9

Fantasy 5

06-07-21-26-31

Estimated jackpot: $196,000

Keno

01-07-12-20-29-40-43-45-47-50-53-55-56-61-65-66-69-70-72-73-75-78

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $284 million

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: $262 million

© 2018 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s