Filed Under:autism, Down's Syndrome, Eye On Detroit, Play Place

Sterling Heights, MI (CBS Detroit) –  Play Place for Autistic Children is dedicated to inclusion, acceptance, and support. Their mission is to provide a fun-filled, judgment-free, haven of hope for families challenged with the everyday nuances of living with autism and special needs challenges.

5ECBB1BA30E341EA850099FD423B0DFD Play Place, A Haven of Hope

“Play Place is a destination for families that have gotten a diagnosis of some form of special needs whether it’s Down’s Syndrome, Autism…you name it,”  explains Shell Jones, Founder of Play Place for Autistic Children.  “They can come here and relax and enjoy themselves. We do accept all ages, all cognitive levels, and all diagnoses.”

BCFD33F288BE49CABEF238F18CDD27E3 Play Place, A Haven of Hope

Through a unique play-powered environment, Play-Place offers recreation, education, therapy, life skills, social development, respite relief, health & fitness, resource management, and vocational training. In essence, the objective is to create the Disneyland effect with a life-changing impact where ‘play’ improves, empowers & provides promise for a brighter tomorrow.

E8FBD2E8F3414BE087AC15222D2032A8 Play Place, A Haven of Hope

“Play Place is all about connecting, family environment, acceptance, and support, ” adds Jones. “Our services include an entertainment complex that features a computer cafe, a Lego castle for fine motor skills, a Bistro where families can come have that quality time together and get a bite to eat,  a laser-light chalk room and an art studio for creative and imaginative play. We also have a Haircut Hut where they can come and get a grooming experience.”

EE9F911B9809496495CE51C59D853C13 Play Place, A Haven of Hope

097C6A6BD13B4102893F443131435262 Play Place, A Haven of Hope

Play Place is always looking for business partners as well as community heroes and partners of distinction to come alongside and help Play Place continue their mission to provide inclusion, acceptance, and support for the over 8,000 Michigan families that are affected by special needs.

7C9791A19DAD44DA8D2F4047B200A405 Play Place, A Haven of Hope

 

Watch for “Eye on Detroit” segments weekdays during “CBS This Morning” featuring unique and positive stories from the Motor City.

© 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s