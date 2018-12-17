Sterling Heights, MI (CBS Detroit) – Play Place for Autistic Children is dedicated to inclusion, acceptance, and support. Their mission is to provide a fun-filled, judgment-free, haven of hope for families challenged with the everyday nuances of living with autism and special needs challenges.

“Play Place is a destination for families that have gotten a diagnosis of some form of special needs whether it’s Down’s Syndrome, Autism…you name it,” explains Shell Jones, Founder of Play Place for Autistic Children. “They can come here and relax and enjoy themselves. We do accept all ages, all cognitive levels, and all diagnoses.”

Through a unique play-powered environment, Play-Place offers recreation, education, therapy, life skills, social development, respite relief, health & fitness, resource management, and vocational training. In essence, the objective is to create the Disneyland effect with a life-changing impact where ‘play’ improves, empowers & provides promise for a brighter tomorrow.

“Play Place is all about connecting, family environment, acceptance, and support, ” adds Jones. “Our services include an entertainment complex that features a computer cafe, a Lego castle for fine motor skills, a Bistro where families can come have that quality time together and get a bite to eat, a laser-light chalk room and an art studio for creative and imaginative play. We also have a Haircut Hut where they can come and get a grooming experience.”

Play Place is always looking for business partners as well as community heroes and partners of distinction to come alongside and help Play Place continue their mission to provide inclusion, acceptance, and support for the over 8,000 Michigan families that are affected by special needs.

