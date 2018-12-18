  • CBS 62 Live Video

    On Air Schedule:

    09:00 AMThe Dr. Oz Show
    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMWho Wants to Be a Millionaire?
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    View All Programs
Filed Under:detroit

DETROIT (AP) – Officials in Detroit will will be honored Tuesday for their dedication to their service for saving lives and critical response efforts.

Fire officials say personnel will be acknowledged during a Tuesday morning ceremony at the city’s Public Safety Headquarters.

The actions leading to the honors include the rescue of residents from burning buildings and the rescue of police officers, an EMT crew and a patient from trapped vehicles after a patrol car and an ambulance crashed.

Others will be recognized for reviving a woman who had no pulse when crews arrived and the treatment of a 14-year-old girl critically wounded during a shooting.

© 2018 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s