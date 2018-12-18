Filed Under:Hamilton, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Puerto Rico, the Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon

LOS ANGELES (AP) —Lin-Manuel Miranda will reprise his role in “Hamilton” on an episode of “Tonight Show” in 2019. This episode will originate in Puerto Rico in mid January.

 

GettyImages 901908984 Hamiltons Miranda And Jimmy Fallon Take Tonight Show To Puerto Rico

(Photo by Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images)

 

NBC announced Monday evening that Miranda and the new touring cast will appear in the episode Jan. 15. The telecast will focus on Puerto Rico’s recovery efforts to rebuild and raise awareness after Hurricane Maria massively struck the island in 2017.

 

GettyImages 1081694554 Hamiltons Miranda And Jimmy Fallon Take Tonight Show To Puerto Rico

(Photo by Ian Gavan/Getty Images for Disney)

 

The episode will delve into how the deadly hurricane devastated Puerto Rico through widespread damage, but also celebrate the “great spirit and culture” of the people.

 

GettyImages 1071880062 Hamiltons Miranda And Jimmy Fallon Take Tonight Show To Puerto Rico

(Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for NBC)

 

Miranda will reprise his lead role in “Hamilton” at the University of Puerto Rico from Jan. 8 to 27. The performances look to raise money for the Flamboyan Arts Fund to benefit the art, artists and arts institutions.

 

© 2018 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s