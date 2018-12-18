  • CBS 62 Live Video

LANSING (AP) — Gov. Rick Snyder’s administration says improvements have been made to Child Protective Services after a state audit uncovered many deficiencies.

Snyder in September appointed a team to conduct an operational review.

Improvements made since then include creating a portal to boost a supervisor’s ability to verify completion of abuse and neglect investigation requirements and boosting a system so CPS caseworkers can better document steps completed in an investigation.

Snyder, who will leave office in two weeks, also is seeking funding from the Legislature to hire more caseworkers and supervisors.

The changes were announced Monday, as the state rolled out a new mobile app in five counties where CPS investigators will be able to remotely enter information from field investigations. The goal is for statewide implementation by February.

