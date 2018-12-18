LUDINGTON (Patch) — It’s going to be one merry Christmas for a group of west Michigan employees who each are expected to get an average of $20,000 as a holiday bonus this year.

The company FloraCraft, based in Ludington, will be giving out $4 million in bonuses. The owner, Lee Schoenherr, announced the big news during the annual holiday party.

Each git was based on longevity of service, and shared as both a cash bonus and a special gift to the employee’s 401(k) plan. Those with more than 40 years of tenure will get around $60,000 in bonuses.

