  • CBS 62 Live Video

    On Air Schedule:

    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMWho Wants to Be a Millionaire?
    3:30 PMFamily Feud
    View All Programs
Filed Under:2018, holiday, Michigan, offbeat, talker

LUDINGTON (Patch) — It’s going to be one merry Christmas for a group of west Michigan employees who each are expected to get an average of $20,000 as a holiday bonus this year.

The company FloraCraft, based in Ludington, will be giving out $4 million in bonuses. The owner, Lee Schoenherr, announced the big news during the annual holiday party.

Each git was based on longevity of service, and shared as both a cash bonus and a special gift to the employee’s 401(k) plan. Those with more than 40 years of tenure will get around $60,000 in bonuses.

Click here to continue.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s