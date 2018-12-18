NOVI (Patch) — TIME Money has just ranked mid-sized cities to find the best town in each state. In Michigan, Novi was the winner.

The company looked at sense of community, affordability, safety, economy, the median household income and home price, along with other metrics, to scour out the best of the best in each state.

Here’s what they had to say about Novi:

Population: 60,356

Median Household Income: $94,025

Median Home Listing Price: $560,250

About 30 miles outside of Motor City, Novi, Michigan has some of the state’s lowest unemployment, coupled with a stellar 95% high school graduation rate.

Only 1.8% of residents were unemployed in 2017, 7 percentage points lower than Detroit and 2 points lower than the state. In addition to quick access to Detroit’s cultural hotspots, Novi itself offers residents plenty of quintessentially Michigan attractions.

Click here for the full report.