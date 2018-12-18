Detroit (CBS Detroit) -Mosaic Youth Theatre of Detroit is a creative youth development organization that’s been around since 1992. Since the majority of young people in Detroit do not have arts programs in their schools, Mosaic wanted to fill that gap.

“Once we started we saw that these young people were doing some really incredible art,” says Rick Sperling, Founder and Artistic Director of Mosaic Youth Theatre. “What we’ve found is that we can teach everything that you need to succeed through the arts.”

“What we are most proud of is the fact that in our more than 25-year history, 95% of the young people who have performed for Mosaic have not only graduated from high school but have gone on to college.”

Mosaic alumni have gone on to perform on Broadway, in television shows, in major motion pictures, they’ve been nominated for Tony Awards, Emmy Awards, and Grammy Awards.

“So this is really a launching pad for them,” adds Sperling, “but many other young people don’t go into the arts, they become lawyers and social workers and teachers, but they look at this artistic experience as where they really developed their professionalism and their ambition.

