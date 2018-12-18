Filed Under:Penny Marshall

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Actress Penny Marshall, best known for TV’s “Laverne & Shirley” and director of hits like “Big” and “A League Of Their Own” has died. She was 75.

Marshall died Monday night at her home in Hollywood Hills due to complications from diabetes, Marshall’s publicist confirmed to CBSLA.

While she rose to fame playing Laverne DeFazio, Marshall became the first woman in history to direct a film that grossed more than $100 million with the 1988 Tom Hanks comedy “Big”. She also grossed more than $100 million with “A League of Her Own.”

Click here for the complete article.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s