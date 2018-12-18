LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Actress Penny Marshall, best known for TV’s “Laverne & Shirley” and director of hits like “Big” and “A League Of Their Own” has died. She was 75.

Marshall died Monday night at her home in Hollywood Hills due to complications from diabetes, Marshall’s publicist confirmed to CBSLA.

While she rose to fame playing Laverne DeFazio, Marshall became the first woman in history to direct a film that grossed more than $100 million with the 1988 Tom Hanks comedy “Big”. She also grossed more than $100 million with “A League of Her Own.”

