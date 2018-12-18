(CBS Detroit/WNEM) Consumers Energy is working with law enforcement after receiving reports that imposters are trying to coerce themselves into resident’s homes.

The energy giant said they have received reports from several locations across the state about someone posing as a Consumers Energy employee who tried to convince residents to let them into their homes.

“Real representatives of Consumers Energy will never use the tactics these imposters are employing such as threatening to shut off service if not let into the home,” said Chris Bush, Consumers Energy director of corporate security.

Consumers Energy offered these tips on how to spot a scam:

• A contractor or employee for Consumers Energy will always wear a company identification badge and will gladly show it upon request

• There are times when Consumers Energy does have to shut electric and/or natural gas service off to a home for safety, security and non-payment reasons; however, employees will never threaten to shut off service if you do not comply with immediate demands.

• Consumers Energy will always provide advance notice if entrance to your home is needed

• If you are contacted via phone, we never demand payment, ask for personal information or prepaid credit cards over the phone

If you feel like you’ve been targeted by someone acting as a Consumers Energy employee, call police, dial 911, or call the energy provider at 800-477-5050.

“Due to the rise in these types of scams from numerous counties in Michigan, we implore customers to be on the lookout and call their local police if they suspect a scam,” said Bush.

Consumers said it is working with law enforcement.

