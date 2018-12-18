  • CBS 62 Live Video

Filed Under:2018, lottery, Michigan, winner

MICHIGAN (Patch) — Christmas has come a little early for a lucky Michigan Lottery player who won a $3.73 million Lotto 47 jackpot.

The winning ticket matched all six Lotto 47 numbers drawn Saturday: 01-02-07-08-11-26.
The winning ticket was bought at the Sunoco gas station, located at 763 South Michigan Avenue in Howell, according to the Michigan Lottery.

Saturday’s jackpot win marks the seventh time the game’s jackpot has been won in 2018. Lotto 47 jackpot winners have won more than $21 million in 2018.

