(PATCH) Just how does Santa know exactly which toys kids in Michigan want to find under the Christmas tree? Perhaps he powers up the computer at the North Pole and consults Google.

That could explain how he knows American kids are just wild about Power Wheels, the riding toy from Fisher-Price that allows kids to rev around their yards and parks like aspiring Nascar drivers.

But that’s not the case in Michigan, where an analysis of Google searches by Review.org, an internet company that reviews all kinds of home devices and products. Kids in our state are asking for Lego Friends in their letters to Santa.

Power Wheels were the favorites in Alabama, Georgia, Louisiana, Missouri, New Mexico, South Carolina, South Dakota and West Virginia. The review site said the common thread among those states is the they don’t have a single Disneyland between them.

