DETROIT (AP) —The Tigers sure-up shortstop by signing long time Pirate Jody Mercer to a one year $5.25 million dollar deal.

He can earn $250,000 in performance bonuses for games played as part of the deal announced Friday: $100,000 each for 120 and 125 and $50,000 for 130.

Mercer had spent his entire seven-season big league career with Pittsburgh. The 32-year-old hit .251 with six homers and 39 RBIs in 117 games this year, down from 14 homers and 58 RBIs in 145 games in 2017. He spent the second half of August on the disabled list this year because of a strained left calf.

He has additional award bonuses for finishing among the top five in MVP voting, making the All-Star team, earning World Series or League Championship Series MVP, or winning a Gold Glove or Silver Slugger.

