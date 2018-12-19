EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) —MSU picks up two outstanding recruits, both from Belleville High.

The Spartans signed offensive lineman Devontae Dobbs of Detroit as part of its 2019 recruiting class.

Dobbs, a five-star recruit according to 247Sports, played for Belleville High School. He is part of what Mark Dantonio says might be the best class of offensive linemen he’s signed in over a decade as Michigan State’s coach.

The NCAA’s early signing period opened Wednesday. The Spartans announced 20 new additions, a couple of whom are walk-ons.

Michigan State also landed another standout from Belleville High — Julian Barnett, a four-star recruit according to 247Sports. Dantonio says Barnett can play cornerback and receiver.

© 2018 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.