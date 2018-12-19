Filed Under:Devin Bush, Michigan Wolverines football, NFL Draft
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — The rumors were true, Devin Bush will enter the NFL draft, foregoing his senior season at Michigan.
GettyImages 875901944 Wolverine LB Bush To Go Pro

(Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Bush announced his decision on Twitter and Instagram on Wednesday, the opening day of the early signing period.
The junior earned Associated Press All-America second team and Big Ten defensive player of the year honors this year. He also finished third in voting for the Butkus Award as the nation’s best linebacker.
GettyImages 1052635086 Wolverine LB Bush To Go Pro

(Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Bush led the Wolverines with 79 tackles and ranked second on the team with nine tackles for losses and five sacks before his season ended with a hip injury against Ohio State. Bush says he hasn’t been cleared to practice or play for No. 8 Michigan against No. 10 Florida in the Peach Bowl, adding the injury pushed him to think hard about his future.
