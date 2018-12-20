(CBS Detroit) Tis’ the season for lights and some friendly competition among neighbors. There’s nothing more fun than loading the family in the car and driving around to see Christmas lights.

Thanks to ChrismasLightFinder.com here are some of the biggest and brightest displays across the Metro Detroit area.

Homes Worth Visiting:

Commercial Displays

Downtown Detroit : Includes Campus Martius, the Woodward Esplanade, Beacon Park and street installations.

: Includes Campus Martius, the Woodward Esplanade, Beacon Park and street installations. Downtown Rochester: Now through Jan. 6 for the city’s annual Big, Bright Light Show. Great for holiday shopping; most stores are open until 9 p.m.

Now through Jan. 6 for the city’s annual Big, Bright Light Show. Great for holiday shopping; most stores are open until 9 p.m. Wild Lights at the Detroit Zoo: With more than five million lights. Don’t miss the 4-D Polar Express experience either.

With more than five million lights. Don’t miss the 4-D Polar Express experience either. Wayne County’s Lightfest: A staple for many metro Detroiters. This drive through experience features fun displays for $5 per car.

Is there a Christmas light display that’s a must-see in your neighborhood? Let us know in the comments!

