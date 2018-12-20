PONTIAC (AP) — A 73-year-old man who was diagnosed with dementia has died after apparently wandering away from a group home in Pontiac.

The Oakland County sheriff’s office says an autopsy on the body of the man conducted this week determined that his death was of natural causes, but it’s still under investigation.

The sheriff’s office says it responded Monday night to a report that the man was missing for at least an hour. Employees of the group home in Pontiac reported that the man wasn’t dressed appropriately for the cold winter weather and had taken his sleeping pills. He was found on the ground in a nearby yard and was later pronounced dead.

