GRAND RAPIDS (AP) — A former assistant prosecutor in western Michigan has been sentenced to a night in jail for a 2016 crash that led to the firing of a police lieutenant and the suspension of two other officers accused of covering up the man’s intoxication.

Josh Kuiper was also ordered Wednesday to serve more than a year of probation after a jury found him guilty of misdemeanor reckless driving. He apologized, saying it’s “no fun when you’re on the other end.”

Kuiper resigned after the crash, which injured a man in a parked car.

Telephone recordings released last year revealed that a Grand Rapids police officer told then-Lt. Matthew Janiskee that Kuiper appeared intoxicated. Kuiper wasn’t asked to take a Breathalyzer test and wasn’t charged with drunken driving. Police gave him a ride home.

