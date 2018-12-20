  • CBS 62 Live Video

TOMS RIVER, N.J. (AP) — Toms River police on Wednesday charged Thomas Lippolis, a former boyfriend of a “Jersey Shore” cast member Jenni “JWoww” Farley, with third-degree extortion for seeking $25,000 for not divulging secrets to the media.

GettyImages 97168135 Jersey Shore Extortion Plot Fails

Jenni “JWoWW” Farley (R) from the MTV show, “Jersey Shore” and her boyfriend and manager Tom Lippolis February 27, 2010. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Police say Lippolis had dated cast member Jenni “JWoww” Farley for close to a year 10 years ago. Police say Farley’s publicist had received a call from Lippolis demanding money in exchange for his silence. It could not be determined if Lippolis has a lawyer.

GettyImages 942047570 Jersey Shore Extortion Plot Fails

Vinny Guadagnino, Jenni “JWOWW” Farley, Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino, Paul “Pauly D” Delvecchio, Deena Nicole Cortese and Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi attend the “Jersey Shore Family Vacation” in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images)

Farley is seeking a divorce from her husband, Roger Matthews, whom she married in October 2015.

GettyImages 1061523446 Jersey Shore Extortion Plot Fails

Roger Matthews and Jenni JWOWW Farley attend DreamWorks Trolls The Experience Rainbow Carpet Grand Opening on November 14, 2018. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for Feld Entertainment)

 

© 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

 

 

