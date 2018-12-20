  • CBS 62 Live Video

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMWho Wants to Be a Millionaire?
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Detroit Lions, Jamal Agnew, Kerryon Johnson, nfl

“We have to keep the run game going like we’ve been doing since Kerryon got hurt,” coach Matt Patricia said. “Kerryon, obviously, was great when he was out there and it’s part of the season of growing and learning as a young player, but right now it’s all about the Vikings for us and the players that we have.”

The Detroit Lions put rookie running back Kerryon Johnson on injured reserve with a knee injury.

GettyImages 1054699204 2 e1545313464821 Lions Activate Jamal Agnew, Put Kerryon Johnson On IR

DETROIT, MI – OCTOBER 28: Tre Flowers #37 of the Seattle Seahawks makes a stop on Kerryon Johnson #33 of the Detroit Lions during the second half at Ford Field on October 28, 2018 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Detroit also activated returner Jamal Agnew from IR on Wednesday. Agnew has been out since Week 5 because of a knee injury. The Lions host Minnesota on Sunday.

Johnson ran for 641 yards and three scores before his injury last month. He also had 32 receptions for 213 yards and a score. Johnson ran for a season-high 158 yards in a win at Miami and had 101 yards rushing in a victory over New England.

Johnson, a second-round draft pick from Auburn, has rushed for more yards this season than any Detroit player since 2014 — despite playing in only 10 games.

Detroit added depth at running back by signing running back Justin Stockton to the practice squad and cutting guard Salesi Uhatafe from it.

Agnew’s return could help. He was an All-Pro last season as a rookie after returning two punts for touchdowns. He also plays cornerback.

GettyImages 1044173632 e1545313490222 Lions Activate Jamal Agnew, Put Kerryon Johnson On IR

ARLINGTON, TX – SEPTEMBER 30: Jamal Agnew #39 of the Detroit Lions at AT&T Stadium on September 30, 2018 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

“He’s someone that works really hard and has really done everything we’ve asked to push through his situation,” Patricia said. “I think in the beginning part of the year and really through the spring, there was a lot of growth and a lot of development there, not only in special teams but on defense, which was great to see.”

© 2018 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s