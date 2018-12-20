By Mickie McLeod

And it was down to six. We’ve been waiting all season for this moment. Who won the million dollar prize and was crowned Sole Survivor? Here’s how the season finale of Survivor: David vs. Goliath went down:

FINAL SIX

Four Goliaths, Alison, Kara, Mike, and Angelina and two David’s Davie and Nick remain to close the book of the season. But before that, it was time to strap up the boots and start searching for the last remaining Hidden Immunity Idol.

The last scavenger hunt was for big stakes. Million dollar stakes. The Idol was crucial for everyone. With everyone searching, it could have been anyone’s discovery. However, it was Angelina’s this time, who found the first clue to where it was hiding. The clue told her that the Idol was hidden next to their camp watering well, high behind a rock within the rock wall. Along with that, the clue also mentioned that an eight-foot ladder is below her and buried at her feet, and she must dig it up without anyone noticing, so she can reach the Idol.

Well, let’s just say, Angelina had a little amateur moment. She dropped her clue. But instead of searching for it, she decided to dash towards the well with her big ladder and start looking for the Idol right away. At one point, she even climbs exceptionally high; therefore she quit her scavenger hunt for now.

Because she was off-site for long, Angelina decided to hide that fact she found the Idol by approaching the rest of her tribe members in tears. Yes, tears. She balled to her tribe claiming that she fell off a tree while searching and was recovering the remaining time. The strategy was a little strange, but I suppose it was to cover her suspicious disappearance?

Individual Immunity Challenge – FINAL SIX

If they’re not finding an Idol, now’s the only chance to guarantee a one in five shot in earning the title. The castaways battled it out racing through a series of obstacles to then toss a ball and release a set of staircase puzzle pieces. After releasing the pieces, the castaways then had to build their case and race up it, finishing the challenge with a 63 piece block puzzle. Wow.

It was anyone’s game, but mostly Kara’s. She was in the lead until the block puzzle, with both Nick and Angelina catching up quickly. The gap closed so fast, and it was Nick who earned his title. Without an Idol in his pocket, Nick knew this Immunity was essential for his game.

Along with Immunity, Nick earned a spaghetti dinner with wine, garlic bread and red velvet cake for dessert. He had the choice to bring two people. Davie, his closest ally, encouraged him to pick two other people instead of him this time. So Nick chose both Angelina and Mike to eat his reward. While at the reward, Angelina came clean about her clue, while also mentioning that she dropped it too.

With a little too much wine in their systems, the three searched for Angelina’s clue. Mike also impressively took his wine glass with him, and it surely was a sight to watch! Of course, Mike found the clue again for Angelina, and with both him and Nick’s help, Angelina received her first Hidden Immunity Idol.

Tribal Council – FINAL SIX

At the reward feast, the three agreed that it was time to get Alison out. They even cheers’ed with their wine to their future vote. But Mike had other plans. At Tribal, Mike mentioned to Jeff Probst that Nick and he have a good 95% trust rate with one another this entire season…

but not this time.

Mike orchestrated a master plan and conducted the rest of the tribe to vote out Davie. Surprisingly (but brilliant) Davie was voted out.

On his way out, Davie said:

“Whoever orchestrated this plan, gets my vote. Unless someone tops it.”

FINAL FIVE

Now as the last David in the season, Nick is pissed. He knows Mike and Angelina flipped on him and he feels betrayed. He confronts the two, and they promised him (again) that Alison would be the next to go. But now, who can Nick lean on moving forward?

Individual Immunity Challenge – FINAL FIVE

On “go” the castaways had to start perched on a pole in the ocean, balancing on their skinny towers. The five then had to retrieve water under them with a bucket filled with holes, pulling it up towards them with a rope. From there, the bucket would have to be emptied into a tube beneath them to unlock a key. Once they unlocked their key, they’d have to swim back with it and use it to open a set of big puzzle pieces. The first person to assemble their entire block puzzle has a one in FOUR shot at the title of Sole Survivor.

It was close, but not close enough. Again, Nick needed this one more than anyone, and earned his second Individual Immunity!

Tribal Council – FINAL FIVE

Before Tribal, Angelina recognizes it’s her last chance to use her newly found Hidden Immunity Idol. But first, she wants to dramatize the idea. So, instead of simply playing it, she constructs a (silly) plan to blindside Alison. However, Alison already realizes that it’s her next, but Angelina wants major attention from the jury when she plays her last Idol. She even tells that to Mike and Nick. Mike and Nick know this is a bit too much, but allow her to follow through and “play” her game.

So Angelina went off and made a fake Idol, hoping that Alison would find it and think she was safe. But before that, Mike decided to spill her plan and laugh with Kara about it. Kara then told Alison.

The plan didn’t go as well as Angelina dreamed.

Other than Alison, the only person on their radar was Mike, who both Alison and Kara were considering voting out. But the consideration wasn’t followed through, and Alison was voted out, as original plan. And, of course, Angelina’s “blind side” wasn’t nearly dramatic (at all) as she’d like when using the last Hidden Immunity Idol.

FINAL FOUR

Kara, Nick, Mike, and Angelina. Who made it to the Final Three? Now, with a one in four shot, their nerves are at their peak. At the final Immunity Challenge of the season, the castaways had to compete in a classic Survivor pacing challenge. The challenge was all about pacing a ball to fall accordingly one by one out of a metal tunnel, without dropping.

At three balls, Angelina was out first, and then shortly followed by Mike. It was down to Kara and Nick to add their fourth and final ball to their game. But before adding the ball, Jeff Probst reminded them that they have a 15-second window to add that last ball. Kara focused just on that statement alone, without even thinking about catching one of her current three balls. And by her mistake, Nick won his third Individual Immunity Challenge!

At Tribal, Nick had to choose one person to sit next to at the Final Three, leaving the remaining two to battle it out by making fire. The first person between the two that make their fire the hottest and strongest, which will raise their individual flag — makes it into the Final Three.

Nick knew he had a better shot at winning against Angelina than both Mike or Kara. Therefore, he chose Angelina to join him and made Mike and Kara compete to build a fire.

As an actor, Mike definitely played the part of ‘uncertainty.’ He acted like he wasn’t going to beat Kara, but by a landslide, he did.

FINAL THREE:

Mike, Angelina, and Nick.

It was an exciting last Tribal Council. For the Final Three, as tradition, the Jury had the opportunity to ask “Outwit,” “Outplay,” and “Outlast,” related questions to them. It was quite entertaining because the questions were steered for both Nick and Mike mostly. From the looks of it, Angelina didn’t have much of a shot at winning.

So it was obvious that it was down to Nick and Mike. The lawyer vs. the actor. The two made powerful statements to the Jury. Now the Jury had to decide to who would WIN the million dollar prize and title of Sole Survivor.

At the LIVE Finale show in Los Angeles, Jeff Probst read the votes.

3 votes tied for both Nick and Mike.

Then 4 votes for Nick, 3 for Mike.

…5 votes Nick, 3 for Mike.

And the Winner of Survivor: David vs. Goliath is —

NICK!

The small town, Kentucky lawyer won this season — who claims he may be the only law student who grew up in a trailer. He was the ultimate underdog and represented the David tribe perfectly. It was such a great season, and the season finale wrapped it up perfectly.

The 38th Season of Survivor starts in February! If you’re not already addicted, now’s your time to jump on the Survivor wagon and get HOOKED. Survivor: Edge of Extinction premieres with a whole new cast — along with some familiar faces from past seasons including, Joe Anglim, Aubry Bracco, Kelley Wentworth, and David Wright.

It’s going to be another great season of Survivor. Set your DVRs!

Survivor: Edge of Extinction premieres February 20th, 2019 on CBS.

