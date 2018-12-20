ANN ARBOR (AP) — A University of Michigan violin professor went on leave, days before a scathing article describing allegations of sexual harassment and misconduct was released.

The Detroit News reports Stephen Shipps went on leave Dec. 7. preceding a story published by the Michigan Daily, in which students accused him of sexual relationships, unwanted touching and inappropriate statements. The allegations span decades.

The university confirmed his leave but declined comment to The News. Shipps’ attorney and spokesman also both declined comment.

Shipps, hired by Michigan in 1989, is the second professor to depart recently amid sexual misconduct allegations. A student filed a lawsuit earlier this year against David Daniels.

Daniels, an opera singer, denied the allegations, as well as another made by a performer nearly a decade ago.

